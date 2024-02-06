GoPro Footage Captures Beach Volleyball Player’s Dramatic 50-Foot Fall from Hawaiian Waterfall

A heart-stopping incident involving professional American beach volleyball player Heather Friesen has grabbed attention after footage captured by her GoPro camera emerged, revealing her harrowing 50-foot plunge off a well-known Hawaiian waterfall.

While hiking the Ka’au Crater Trail in Honolulu in 2016, just a week before her senior beach volleyball season at the University of Hawaii, Friesen experienced a terrifying mishap. The video footage shows the 26-year-old athlete gazing at a waterfall in awe before losing her footing and tumbling over the edge.

Friesen recounts the moment with chilling detail, remembering the slow passage of time as she fell and the overwhelming fear of her loved ones’ concern. Despite attempting to grasp onto a nearby ridge, she continued her descent, colliding with rocks and hard edges along the way.

In a desperate bid for survival, Friesen tried to protect herself, focusing on landing on her left side to avoid injuring her hitting shoulder. Miraculously, she landed in three feet of water, but not without sustaining severe injuries, including ten broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a fractured scapula, and multiple wounds.

Thankfully, Friesen’s friends, coincidentally hiking in the same area, came to her aid and began to pray for her. After a nerve-wracking wait, emergency crews airlifted her to a local hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries.

Despite the traumatic ordeal, Friesen remains resilient, attributing her survival to faith and divine intervention. Her remarkable recovery serves as a testament to her strength and determination, inspiring her to continue pursuing her passion for volleyball with gratitude for every moment.

The incident happened in 2019.