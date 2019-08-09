Mutsvangwa, Muchinguri tussle for VP job as Chiwenga fights for life

As Chiwenga fights for his life in China, it is being reported that senior Zanu-PF officials are now engaged in a battle to succeed him.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri and Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa have emerged as frontrunners to join the praesidium.

Sources said:

She (Muchinguri) is trusted by ED because of her unwavering loyalty. She has been in cabinet for a long time. She also has impeccable liberation war credentials which make her the ultimate favourite. Her other advantage seems to be that women in the party have been clamouring for a position in the top three and, being in the praesidium already, she is very much set for it.

However, Mutsvangwa’s credentials are just as impeccable and she has the backing of her husband, influential former Special Advisor to the President Chris Mutsvangwa who is reported to be lobbying for her to move up.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda’s name has also been thrown into the ring but has the disadvantage of having the same ZAPU/ZIPRA roots as Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

