Drama: Notorious thief robs Chinotimba..Court left in stiches

BUHERA – Maverick Buhera South Constituency MP Joseph Chinotimba (63) who brags of being a glamour boy of politics was recently conned by an unemployed villager of $11 400 plus US$360 in hard cash.

Washington Goche of Goche Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera claimed to Chinotimba that he was a cross border trader who could get goods for him.

Chinotimba left a packed Murambinda Magistrates Court in stitches when he told magistrate Dennis Mangosi that “ndakatambwa chadonha”, a notorious trick used by conmen to trick unsuspecting members of the public out of their cash.

The matter arose when Chinotimba had a broken down Toyota Hilux and Goche offered to assist him get injectors for the car from South Africa.

The court was told on Tuesday last week that Goche was given the amount above but disappeared into thin air and only re-emerged after the case had been reported to the Police.

Chinotimba said he was embarrassed when Goche’s uncle laughed at him and told him that Goche was not a cross border trader but a well known fraudster who have several pending criminal cases in South Africa.

Goche was an ardent Zanu PF supporter for Chinotimba.

The court was told that Goche offered to pay Chinotimba back the money after the Police report but said he will only pay in bond notes arguing that this was the legal tender.

“When I refused this offer, he told me that mari yako uchaiwanira muguva (you will get your money from the grave),” said Chinotimba again sending the court into stictches.

Goche is refuted the allegations but is offering to pay back Chinotimba’s money.

The State led by Lovemore Chamunoita alleged that on September 7, 2018 Goche went to Mushongwe Business Center where Chinotimba resides. The complainant was having problems with his car and accused offered to get the required parts from SA.

