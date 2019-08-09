Take me to Zvimba: Mugabe rejects Heroes Acre burial

SINGAPORE: President Robert Mugabe is reported to have instructed his close family members that he does not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Sources say, the former Zimbabwe strongman is so bitter at the way he was toppled from power by his former aide Emmerson Mnangagwa that he does not want to give him and his associates the platform to pontificate and preside over his funeral.

He has instead chosen to be buried at his rural home in Zvimba next to his late mother Bona.

Family members said:

Mugabe has made it clear to his family that he does not wish to be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre anymore. He does not want to be associated with Mnangagwa and all those he now views as his betrayers and tormentors. He has said he doesn’t want them to sing and pontificate over his dead body. He has informed relatives about his decision and this is known in the family; it’s also now known in government circles. Mugabe’s declaration is reported to have shocked Mnangagwa who had assumed that he was going to be buried at the National Heroes Acre next to his first wife Sally. As a result of the request, Mnangagwa is reported to have tried to mend bridges by sending a high powered delegation to Singapore to check on the President’s health. The delegation included Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo and Mugabe’s former personal doctor Professor Jonathan

Matenga.

Sources also revealed that Mnangagwa’s government recently it’s agents to Singapore not just to check on Mugabe’s welfare but also to build bridges with his family to get an opportunity to preside over his funeral.

Zim Ind

