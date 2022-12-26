If there’s one question that continues to beg for answers in the music industry, it certainly should be:

“Why, on Planet Earth, is talented Namibian-based Zimbabwe gospel artist Minister Luwie’s musical compositions NOT getting deserved airplay on local radio stations?”

For his compositions are an indisputable touch of class!

The artist, who was born Luise Kudakwashe Kasose in Kwekwe town some 39 years ago, is back in the studio again and it really waits to be seen if local deejays manning the studios of Zimbabwe’s radio stations will be able to resist the pure musical talent that manifested itself in the gospel crooner’s upcoming album titled My Victory.

The Walvis Bay-based entrepreneur and professionally trained pipe technician, is back in his native Zimbabwe, primarily to release his fourth album at a studio in the capital.

Minister Luwie, whose first two Afro fusion albums- the eight-track Ndafunga Kure (2012) and Jah Light (2014)- were secular, switched to gospel music after popular cleric, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri prophesied to him at a church service in South Africa that God wanted him to spread His Word through music.

“As a result, My Victory will be my second gospel album after the encounter with Prophet Bushiri. He (Prophet Bushiri) is actually the person who influenced me to make a turnaround, musically,” said Minister Luwie while speaking to our showbiz reporters at his residence in Redcliff’s Rutendo suburb.

His first gospel album, Unconditional Love, was released in February 2020.

Before meeting Bushiri, Minister Luwie was known in showbiz circles as Ras Luwie.

“So, the timing of my first gospel album coincided with the Covid-19 lockdowns which adversely impacted on most artists as we never got the chance to do musical shows. People sometimes ask why my music is not getting airplay but being the artist that I am, I have always said to myself that God’s time is the right time. And, if this is God’s time, believe me you, this is the right time for people to hear my songs on all the radio stations- locally, regionally and internationally,” he said.

This publication had a feel of some of the songs on the upcoming album and potential hits include My Victory, Walk With Me and Garai Neni.

It all remains to be seen if My Victory will be the first breakthrough for the Minister of gospel music.

