Speeding car runs Over 7 Pedestrians along Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road In Hwange
Three people died while thirteen others were critically injured on Sunday night after a Toyota Hilux ran over pedestrians before ramming onto a stationary Honda Fit that was dropping off passengers near the Hwange Tollgate.
“The ZRP confirms a fatal RTA (Road Traffic Accident) that occurred at the 300km peg along Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road on 25/12/22 at around 1945 hours,” Nyathi said in a statement.
“A motorist who was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with three passengers on board towards Vic Falls, lost control of the car and veered off the road to the left, where he ran over seven pedestrians before swerving to the right side where he rammed into a stationary Honda Fit vehicle which had six passengers.
According to the area councilor for Ward 14, Themba Sibanda, two of the deceased were family members from Wururu Village.
” It happened in the Chentali area in Lambo Village,” Sibanda told VicFallsLive.
“Two of the deceased were relatives, but we are yet to get an update regarding their burial, but the rest of the injured are admitted at Hwange Colliery Company Hospital.”
Vic Falls Live