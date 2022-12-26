Speeding car runs Over 7 Pedestrians along Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road In Hwange

Three people died while thirteen others were critically injured on Sunday night after a Toyota Hilux ran over pedestrians before ramming onto a stationary Honda Fit that was dropping off passengers near the Hwange Tollgate.

Assistant Inspector Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which happened along the Chentali area.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal RTA (Road Traffic Accident) that occurred at the 300km peg along Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road on 25/12/22 at around 1945 hours,” Nyathi said in a statement.

“A motorist who was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with three passengers on board towards Vic Falls, lost control of the car and veered off the road to the left, where he ran over seven pedestrians before swerving to the right side where he rammed into a stationary Honda Fit vehicle which had six passengers.

“The Honda Fit vehicle overturned once and landed on its roof (and) as result, three people, two pedestrians and one passenger from the Honda Fit vehicle) died, while 13 others were injured.”

According to the area councilor for Ward 14, Themba Sibanda, two of the deceased were family members from Wururu Village.

” It happened in the Chentali area in Lambo Village,” Sibanda told VicFallsLive.

“At the scene, we saw a cooler box with bottles of beer, but we have not yet established who had been carrying it among the two drivers, but what we can confirm is that the Toyota Hilux cut corner as a blind spot and rammed on the Honda Fit which was dropping a passenger coming from Hwange,”

“Two of the deceased were relatives, but we are yet to get an update regarding their burial, but the rest of the injured are admitted at Hwange Colliery Company Hospital.”

