Without any shred of doubt, not even the sky seems to be the limit for versatile Kwekwe-based music producer, Playmaker, who has set his sites on taking the showbizz landscape by storm.

Born Takudzwa Sithole some 20 years ago, the former Kutama College student told this publication in an exclusive interview at his Redcliff base that he wants to demystify the traditional narrative of Harare being the hub of Zimbabwean music.

This, he said, he is going to do by establishing a reputable musical stable that will be in a position to outcompete established houses across the country.

Playmaker currently runs AC Music studios as a bitmaker. At the music stable based in the African township of Redcliff, Playmaker partners talented vocal engineer, AC Stylez (real name Arnold Chitombo).

The pair has since roped in acclaimed wheel-spinner, DJ Fydale for a Harare tour next month where they intend to establish a studio and share notes with other experienced players in the industry.

”Our main objective as a music stable is to be in a position to be the stable of choice for artists in the industry. We’re quite cognisant of the fact that this will be no easy feat and our tour of the capital in December is not only any appreciation of the fact that Harare currently calls the shots musically- we are going there to learn,” said Playmaker. ”I really want to make it a point that the moniker Playmaker is no fluke. We mean real music business,” he added.

It all remains to be seen if the Playmaker of Zimbabwean music will be able to live to the billing and take the crown currently in the hands of established brands such as Chillspot Studios in Harare.

Kwekwe has a strong musical history in Zimbabwe with the late sungura icon, Tongai Moyo ‘Dhewa’ being one established crooner hailing from the Midlands mining town.

The pioneering Zig-Zag Band of the Gomo RaMasare fame also comes to the mind.

Zwnews