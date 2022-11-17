A nine-year-old girl from Kambira Village in Bindura who is now 6 months pregnant is admitted at Bindura District Hospital under the care of social workers.

The minor was allegedly sexually abused by two 17-year-old boys who are now assisting police with investigations.

In a statement police said:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of two suspects aged 17 who raped a 9-year-old girl in Bindura. The girl was medically examined and it was established that she is six months three weeks pregnant. The ZRP is now working with other relevant arms of the government to ensure that due processes are followed.

Early this week a 9-year-old girl from Masekesa village in Tsholotsho under Chief Gampu gave birth via a Caesarean section at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Her 29-year-old father has since been arrested.