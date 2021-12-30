Rising contemporary musician, Kombo Junior (real name Eaton Mlambo) has set his sights on taking his music beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

The 28-year old Kwekwe-based entertainer, who has two albums to his belt, told this publication during an interview that he envisages having his music being played in other countries, with his immediate target being the southern African region.

To set the ball rolling, Kombo Junior revealed that he wants to make use of the various social networking platforms to market his music.

“I am already working on perfecting and updating my pages on social media as a way of making my brand visible regionally,” he said.

Added Kombo Junior: “The beauty of contemporary music is that it appeals to fans across both the geographical and generational divide and it is in that regard that I would want to take rigorously market my compilations to fans beyond our borders”. “I give credit to my very supportive wife Mai Tadi, my brother Makomborero Mlambo and many others for giving me the urge to keep pushing despite the many challenges that I face as an artist.”

Kombo Junior started his music career in 2014 when he recorded his first song, Hurungwe, at Mud Cool Records.

