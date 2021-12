The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced power outages in the greater Harare Region due to equipment breakdowns.

This has literally put the whole capital city under a blanket of darkness, as most areas are without electricity.

The power utility says technicians are working flat out to solve the problem.

Apparently, ZESA equipment are outdated, and prone to regular breakdowns.

Below is a list of some of the affected areas:

Zwnews