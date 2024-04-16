Law enforcement authorities have successfully arrested two mushikashika operators implicated in assaulting two traffic police officers in Waterfalls over a legal misunderstanding.

The suspects, identified as Kudakwashe Chigeregomo, aged 23, and Emmanuel Denhere, aged 18, both residents of Kuwadzana, are facing legal consequences for their aggressive behavior towards Constables Godknows Maretawona, 36, and Isaac Manjokoto, 33, stationed at the Mbare Traffic Police Station.

Incident Details Leading to the Arrest The confrontation ensued when the two officers, carrying out their duty at an intersection in Waterfalls, apprehended Kudakwashe, who was operating a grey Nissan AD van (registration number: AGE 6658) without the required license.

Accompanying Kudakwashe was Emmanuel, serving as the conductor of the vehicle.

Upon their arrest, the officers instructed Kudakwashe to drive them to the Mbare Traffic Police Post. However, instead of complying, Kudakwashe veered the vehicle off course, colliding with a precast wall along Forbes Road.

Following the collision, Kudakwashe and Emmanuel turned violent, launching a physical assault on the two officers. They repeatedly struck the officers with unidentified objects, causing severe injuries to their heads and faces.

The assault, captured by an unidentified individual, was later circulated on social media platforms.