Paris St-Germain orchestrated a remarkable comeback as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to secure a resounding victory over Barcelona, overturning a first-leg deficit to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Having trailed 3-2 after the initial encounter in France, PSG delivered a scintillating performance in Spain, clinching a spot in the last four for the first time since 2021.

Their next challenge awaits against Borussia Dortmund, who secured a semi-final berth by defeating Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate in a thrilling contest in Germany.

Despite Barcelona’s early lead at their temporary home, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, PSG showcased resilience and determination.

The momentum shifted in PSG’s favor after Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo received a straight red card, reducing the Catalan side to 10 men for the majority of the match.

Taking advantage of the numerical superiority, Ousmane Dembele, facing his former club, netted a crucial goal, leveling the score on the night.

PSG’s dominance continued as Vitinha capitalized on an opportunity, followed by Mbappe converting a penalty to propel his team into the lead.

Mbappe, who had been relatively subdued in the preceding matches, sealed PSG’s victory with another goal in the 89th minute, completing a sensational turnaround.

With the semi-final fixtures set, the first legs are scheduled for April 30 and May 1, while the second legs will take place on May 7 and 8.