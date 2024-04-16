Starlink, the satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, is set to terminate its operations in Zimbabwe from April 30, 2024. The decision stems from a directive issued by Zimbabwe’s Postal & Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), mandating the cessation of internet services within the country.

This development deals a severe blow to connectivity in Zimbabwe, particularly impacting users in remote and rural areas who relied on Starlink for high-speed and reliable internet access. The service, which facilitated regional and global roaming, will become inaccessible following POTRAZ’s order.

Affected customers received an email notification from Starlink, outlining the impending disconnection and clarifying that internet access will be restricted to accessing Starlink accounts only from April 30th onwards. The termination of service aligns with regulatory compliance measures, with Starlink emphasizing that its ‘Mobile – Regional’ plans were designed for temporary travel, not permanent use outside the customer’s country of origin.

The shutdown of Starlink services in Zimbabwe is met with concern from users, who lament the setback in internet accessibility and its adverse impact on strides towards digital inclusivity.

Starlink urges affected individuals to engage with local regulators and ministries to advocate for the approval of its services in Zimbabwe. The availability map provided by Starlink remains a valuable resource for users to monitor service status in other regions.

As the deadline approaches, Zimbabweans are left contemplating the future of internet connectivity in their country and the role of regulatory frameworks in shaping access to global digital services.