Police officers in Murehwa have arrested two more suspects, a Zanu PF security officer and a youth, in connection with the assault of elderly CCC supporters in Murewa North constituency recently.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the two suspects as Paul Kachigu (34) and Dignity Nadzo (31). Paul Kachigu is named “provincial Zanu PF vice security” in a leaked list of hitmen published by zwnews.com early this week. Nadzo is listed as one of the youths “summoned to beat elderly CCC supporters”

Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

Reference is made to the ZRP’s press statement dated 10/01/23. The ZRP confirms the arrest of two other suspects, Paul Kachigu (34) and Dignity Nadzo (31) in connection with the case of alleged political violence which occurred in Murewa North on 06/01/23. Investigations are underway to account for the other suspects.

On 10 January, Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Never Chimutashu (67) in connection with the violence.