The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a fire incident in which a Mercedes Benz E320 CDI vehicle exploded and burnt to shell whilst a motor mechanic was draining petrol from the vehicle at Puma Service Station, Mabelreign Shopping Centre, Harare on 11 January 2023.

The mechanic sustained serious burns and is admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

A fuel attendant had refueled the vehicle with 23.5 litres of petrol instead of diesel.

Meanwhile, police in Harare have arrested Godknows Ruvinda (32) & James Kanyoka (33) in connection with a murder case in which the victim, Isaac Mutvene (24), died whilst admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital after he was stabbed with a knife on the head at Budiriro 5A Home Industry.

The suspect had intervened to stop a fight between the suspects and his friend, Anderson Munjanja which emanated from a dispute over a girlfriend.

