The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which the body of Garikayi Junior Kamwendo (27) was found lying lifeless in a bushy area between Brockdale and Woodbrooke Suburbs, Bindura on 13/01/25.

The body of the victim was found in an advanced state of decomposition with the head and genitals missing.

The body of the victim was taken to Bindura Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews