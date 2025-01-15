Edson Gandiwa has been appointed as the new Director General of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks).
He replaces Fulton Mangwanya, who is now the head of the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).
Zwnews
Jan 15, 2025 | Zim Latest
Edson Gandiwa has been appointed as the new Director General of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks).
He replaces Fulton Mangwanya, who is now the head of the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).
Zwnews
Share:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.