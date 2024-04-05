Police to Exhume Child’s Body Buried Without Mother’s Knowledge at Madzibaba Ishmael’s Nyabira Shrine

Authorities are set to exhume the body of a child buried at Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine without the mother’s consent at Lily Farm in Nyabira today.

This marks the second exhumation at the shrine, following the unclear death of Professor Itai Muwati. Allegations of murder against Madzibaba Ishmael and his followers have surfaced, with claims that Muwati was killed after leaving the cult due to disagreements.

A significant police presence is anticipated amid fears of resistance from cult members. Families with grievances against the cult plan to utilize the police presence to visit the farm, which was previously inaccessible.

Concerned individuals seek reassurance of safety amidst reports of young women being married off to Madzibaba Ishmael’s followers. Meanwhile, Madzibaba Ishmael was denied bail, along with seven others, accused of violating burial and child protection laws.

The trial has been postponed to May 7, pending completion of investigations.

Defense lawyers accuse the state of delaying tactics, while challenges persist in determining the ages of minors enslaved at the farm.