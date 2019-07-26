Mupfumira to spend second night behind bars

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Minister Ms Prisca Mupfumira who was arrested on an assortment of corruption charges, will have to endure another night in custody.

The decision to detain the Minister overnight was made after the magistrate said that he needs more time to consider the state’s application to detain her for a further 21 days.

Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi said that he will rule on the state’s application for further detention tomorrow at 10 am.

In terms of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, prosecutors may seek to extend detention to 21 days.