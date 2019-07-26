20 Year Jail Sentence for Zim Air Force Pilot Who Killed Girlfriend

29-year-old Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) pilot, Tashinga Musonza will languish in prison for the next 20 years after he was convicted of murdering his 32-year-old lawyer girlfriend Lucy Duve.

Cite Zimbabwe reports that High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo found Musonza guilty of murder with constructive intent for brutally beating Lucy to death last year.

Bulawayo Justice Moyo sentenced Musonza to 20 years in prison after noting that he had not shown any contrition for the dastardly act.

The judge said that despite being advised by at least 3 people to seek medical advice for Lucy following the brutal beating, Musonza had chosen not to do so immediately because he did not want the police to know of the assault.

Musonza mounted a spirited defence in which he denied assaulting Lucy and claimed that Lucy had actually sustained the injuries when she knocked her heard on the table.