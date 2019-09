HARARE: Prisca Mupfumira has been denied bail, sources say. Mupfumira who is facing 7 charges of criminal abuse of office’s bail ruling had been set for Monday. In Mupfumira’s submissions, she said she should be out on bail as another former minister facing similar charges was out on bail among other reasons.

The high court today, however, denied her bail once again. Mupfumira has been in remand ever since her arrest on 25 July.