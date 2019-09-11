VIDEO, PICTURES: Mugabe body arrives at Harare Airport from Singapore

Live IMAGES: The body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe lands at Harare Airport around 3 PM Zimbabwe time today.
Some pictures and live video of the military and Zanu G40 supporters waiting to recieve late founding father of Zimbabwe.
Members of the Mbare Chimurenga Choir, for so long vocal supporters of the Robert Mugabe are in full voice as they wait the arrival og his body at Robert Mugabe International Airport @cgtnafrica #Mugabe pic.twitter.com/7DmOp05GP8
— Farai Mwakutuya (@FmPointman) September 11, 2019
