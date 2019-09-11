Mugabe Latest: ED warned to respect his mentor’s deathbed wishes

Exiled former Zanu PF official and Mugabe nephew, Patrick Zhuwawo, has warned president Mnangagwa for going against the deathbed wishes of his uncle saying they risk his vengeful (ngozi) spirit.

Said Zhuwawo:

As muzukuru and dunzvi (nephew) of the Gushungo clan, I am very aware of the spiritual power that vanaGushungo have over matters to do with their wishes, traditions and legacy.

Let those who think they can torment President Mugabe’s departed soul and subjugate the wishes of the Gushungo ancestors know that they are inviting the spiritual wrath of the whole clan.

Be warned; you will never win that spiritual war; kuzvikokera ngozi (that is inviting a vengeful spirit on oneself).