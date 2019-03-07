Mum Sells Daughter (3Yrs) For R300

Surely the love of money is the root of all evil, this biblical adage took precedence in Masvingo were a 27-year-old woman allegedly sold her three year-old daughter to a South African based syndicate that uses children as beggars at busy traffic intersections.

Grana Chiondegwa (27) of Village 11 A, Mushandike Resettlement allegedly struck a deal to receive R300 every month from the syndicate in return for having her daughter exploited in the neighbouring country.

Chiondegwa told a court on Tuesday that she was forced to give the child away after her husband Tinashe Mutombeni deserted her and her five children.

She allegedly gave the minor to Ivy Chepiri (28) to facilitate the deal.

Appearing before Chivi resident magistrate Ms Perseverance Mukumba recently facing charges of human trafficking, Chiondegwa and Chepiri were not asked to plead.

They were remanded in custody to March 11 for trial.

Such practice is common at Bere Compound in Mashava where parents are allegedly sending their children to South Africa for begging…Chronicle