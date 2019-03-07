Shurugwi Woman Killed Over Borrowed Spanner

In a shocking incident that has left Shurugwi villagers in shock, a 65-year-old man recently got himself arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following a dispute over a borrowed spanner.

Erifas Toziva stabbed Angeline Marecha (61), leading to her death upon admission at Shurugwi Hospital on Sunday.

Allegations are that on March 3, Toziva and his wife were at their homestead at Chemhere Village under Chief Nhema.

A misunderstanding arose over a missing spanner which had allegedly been borrowed by a neighbor but was yet to be returned. The misunderstanding degenerated into a fist fight.

During the exchange of blows, Toziva produced a knife and stabbed his wife once on the chest and vanished from the scene leaving her lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the arrest on Monday and urged members of the public to solve matters amicably and avoid using violence..Chronicle