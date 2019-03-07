Stop Name Calling, Chamisa Chides MDC Members Ahead Of Congress

MDC-Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa has chided party members who were using social media and different platforms to denounce others ahead of congress that there would be “gnashing of teeth” for those who cross the line.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday soon after holding a Standing Committee Meeting Chamisa had this to say:

If there are any such things where people are name calling, they would have crossed the line and there will be gnashing of teeth and they know it. All the leaders are here so it is not a threat but it is just a promise of what will happen if there is any crossing of the line.

Mr Chamisa also cemented that his party has one Spokesperson and all the other leaders are going to be spokespersons of themselves when they campaign quietly and in accordance with the congress template.

“We have since said we will not allow our leaders to be all spokespersons on the congress. There is going to be one spokesperson that is the party’s spokesperson. ,” said Mr Chamisa. Chronicle