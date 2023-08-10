LILONGWE— South African entertainment company Multichoice, which owns and operates satellite pay TV service DSTV, has withdrawn from Malawi after a court barred its local franchise from increasing prices.

The company said “no new subscriptions or reconnections will be accepted” and it would only continue serving clients with active subscriptions until 10 September.

The withdrawal of services from Malawi marks the end of a hostile relationship between Multichoice and the regulator.

Last month, Multichoice Malawi announced an increase in DSTV prices, but the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) acquired a temporary court injunction preventing the hike from going through.

MultiChoice Malawi reacted by obtaining a temporary stay of the injunction.

Macra in January ordered the company to refund subscribers the added amount after MultiChoice raised DSTtv prices. — BBC.com