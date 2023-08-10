There is a marked improvement in the mid-year pass rate for ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level students, this is reflected in the June results which were released yesterday by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC), when compared to 2020.

According to ZIMSEC, the results were accessible yesterday from 3 PM.

“The results may be accessed through the ZIMSEC website, www.zimsec.co.zw. Candidates are advised to click on their respective regions where they will be redirected to the portal on which they will access their results.

“Please be advised that the portal will be open for only five days”, ZIMSEC officials said on Wednesday.

ZIMSEC has also shared an Online Results Distribution Manual which contains the following instructions:

How to create an account on the portal

how to login, how to view your results

How to create an account on the ZIMSEC portal, Go to the portal Click on “Register as new user”

Fill out the information required (instructions will appear on the right side of the screen) How to login.

If you already have an account, you’ll want to log in.

Go to the portal Enter your Username and Password as created at user registration

Click on Login

Zwnews