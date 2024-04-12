A major accident occurred at the Kelvin Corner intersection in Harare, involving several vehicles. The vehicles involved in the collision included a Trip Trans bus, a truck, a lorry, and a Mazda Demio. Reports indicate that the accident was caused when the Trip Trans bus disregarded a red light, leading to a collision with the truck. Subsequently, the truck overturned onto the Mazda Demio, which was also struck by the lorry that was yielding at the intersection.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported as a result of the accident. However, several individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention via ambulance. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

The collision resulted in significant damage to the vehicles involved, highlighting the magnitude of the impact.

online