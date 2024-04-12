The opposition CCC has nominated five candidates to fill vacancies in the Senate after the recall of five party senators by Sengezo Tshabangu, who is now claiming to be CCC’s interim secretary general.

Among the nominees is forgotten Morgan Tsvangirai aide and former Harare Central MP, Murisi Zwizwai. The names were announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba.

Voters have 14 days to object to the nominations.

Tshabangu also nominated Tambudzai Kunaka and Moses Manyengavana from Harare Province, and Spiwe Munemo and Tawanda Bvumo from Mashonaland West Province.

The origin of the nominations remains uncertain due to CCC’s factional divisions, but it’s assumed Tshabangu submitted the names to ZEC. The former CCC senators recalled by Tshabangu last year are Vongai Tome, Webster Maondera, Jameson Timba, Editor Eremenziah Matamisa, and Ralph T. Mangunje.