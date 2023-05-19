A WATERFALLS man, Moses Chinofunga, is on the run for allegedly raping his sister in-law, aged 20, in December last year.

The victim claimed that she was threatened with unspecified action if she disclosed this taboo act where she was forced into unprotected sexual intercourse.

She decided to disclose the matter to her husband on Tuesday.

Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, confirmed the case appealing for information which may lead to arrest of the perpetrator.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving in-laws who live in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls,” said Ass-Insp Dzvova.

“The accused person is on the run,” he said.

state media