Controversial former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency Killer Zivhu, has described MDC leader Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora as a useless politician.

According to Zivhu, nobody will vote for Mwonzora in the coming polls.

“From Limpopo to Zambezi, guys make sure Mwonzora and his team they get nothing, Zero, Zero everywhere, if not for him , by now civil servants vangadayi vachipiwa 500USD minimum pay, a united Nation is a progressive Nation, but Mwonzora doesn’t see it that way,” Zivhu declared.