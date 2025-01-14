Mukuru Money Transfer has launched a mobile money wallet to enhance convenience.

This will see Mukuru competing with more established rivals such as EcoCash and InnBucks.

To activate the wallet, people should be registered in Zimbabwe and once the registration process is complete customers would then activate through the self-help option.

Mukuru thanked its customers for providing valuable suggestions adding that the feedback plays a crucial role in identifying areas that require the company’s utmost attention.

This is the first major product that Mukuru has launched since the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gave the company a microfinance licence in December.

The company is targeting the three million customers which it says already use its platforms.

“Our success in the end-user sector has enabled us to set in motion plans to enter the business sector.

“Whether it is for tobacco or cotton, payments made to farmers are often large sums of money,” says Kevin Nyakotyo, Mukuru’s Enterprise Sales Manager for Zimbabwe and Zambia.