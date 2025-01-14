Sugar producer Triangle Limited has announced massive retrenchments due to economic crisis.

Triangle Limited is an agricultural-based sugar company established in 1923, situated in the southeast Lowveld of Zimbabwe.

It is located 445 km south-east of the capital city of Harare.

Its main products include raw sugar, sun sweet sugar, white sugar, ethanol, molasses, and animal feeds.

Initially ranched cattle but diverted into crop production due to severe downturn in the economy, growing sugar cane in 1934 with only 18 ha under irrigation.

Started expansion in the early 1960s, with the development of water storage and conveyance infrastructures for the irrigation of sugar cane.

Currently crushes around 2.5M T of cane, producing up to 320K T of raw sugar/year, of which 90K T is refined.

