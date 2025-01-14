Sugar producer Triangle Limited has announced massive retrenchments due to economic crisis.
Triangle Limited is an agricultural-based sugar company established in 1923, situated in the southeast Lowveld of Zimbabwe.
It is located 445 km south-east of the capital city of Harare.
Its main products include raw sugar, sun sweet sugar, white sugar, ethanol, molasses, and animal feeds.
- Initially ranched cattle but diverted into crop production due to severe downturn in the economy, growing sugar cane in 1934 with only 18 ha under irrigation.
-
Started expansion in the early 1960s, with the development of water storage and conveyance infrastructures for the irrigation of sugar cane.
-
Currently crushes around 2.5M T of cane, producing up to 320K T of raw sugar/year, of which 90K T is refined.
Zwnews