The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on 01/01/24.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information on his whereabouts to report at any nearest police station.

In other news, on 04/01/24, Police in Mberengwa arrested Tawedzerwa Mahole (21) and Wilfred Tshuma (20) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Fani Village, where the suspects allegedly attacked Legejani Gumbo (23) on allegations of swallowing a twist of dagga which they were suppose to smoke together.

In yet other news, on 02/01/24, ZRP Bulawayo officers on traffic blitz arrested Prince Gwanhuwa (34), who tried to evade a police checkpoint while driving a Honda Fit vehicle along 4th Avenue Extension.

The officers escorted the suspect to Bulawayo Central Police, where it was discovered that the suspect was a wanted person for a motor vehicle theft case committed in April 2021.

In another case, Police in Harare arrested Regobert Joseph (23), who was being sought by the police for a case of unlawful entry and theft committed in January 2021 in Mabvuku.

