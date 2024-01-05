Image: H Metro

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the five victims of the Karoi-Binga Road Accident which happened on Thursday.

In an official statement issued on the same day, law enforcement authorities not only confirmed the unfortunate incident but also provided additional details.

According to the authorities, the road accident took place at approximately 1 PM, precisely at the 26 km mark along Karoi-Binga Road in the Marongora area of Magunje district.

The accident happened when a CAG bus, en route to Magunje, collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 traveling in the opposite direction.

At the time of the accident, the Mazda pickup truck was carrying fifteen passengers. Tragically, three individuals from the Mazda pickup truck lost their lives instantly at the scene of the accident.

Additionally, two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to Karoi Hospital, while ten more sustained severe injuries.

Zwnews