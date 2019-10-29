Mujuru meets CIO boss, invited to join Zanu PF

ZANU PF party is reportedly trying to woo former Vice President Joyce Mujuru and G40 bigwigs back into the fold. Asked if she will consider rejoining ZANU PF, Mai Mujuru gave a cryptic response.

She said:

Situations change and some may say ‘never, over my dead body’. However, when you are in a position such as mine, you can never say never. I am no longer looking at Zimbabwe alone but beyond Zimbabwe and even myself.

I have to think outside the box. Solutions (for the country) come from different persons. We have to meet as one and come up with the solutions. If we meet to discuss, we can come up with all the solutions to our problem.