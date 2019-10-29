BINDURA: University student killed in love triangle gone wrong

A Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) student was brutally murdered in Bindura over the weekend by a Mutare man in a love triangle gone wrong.

The suspect identified by police as Chengetai Trinity Jimu (24) of Toronto Forestry Commission in Mutare, has since gone into hiding after he fatally stabbed Hugh Chivingwa Makumbe (24), of Bindura’s Chiwaridzo high-density suburb, twice with an unknown object.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Tonny Nyandoro confirmed the incident.

” I can confirm a murder case in Bindura, where a ZEGU student was reportedly killed in a love wrangle by Mutare man who is still at large. Investigations are still in progress,” Nyandoro said.

A witness, Koga Gstsi, told the publication that the now deceased was stabbed on the forehead and neck after he was found seated with his girlfriend, Rumbidzai Mangandu (21), by the suspect, who accused him of snatching her from him.

The deceased is alleged to have been having an affair with Mangandu who is engaged to the accused, Trinity Jimu.