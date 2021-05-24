Late former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Leo Mugabe, has reportedly rubbished Chief Zvimba’s order, and vowed to fight the ruling.

Chief Zvimba has ordered the exhumation of Mugabe’s body and its reburial at the Heroes Acre in Harare.

He gave a 30 day timeframe in which the burial should be done.

However, Leo says nothing of that sort will be allowed to happen and he wowed to fight the ruling.

Meanwhile, exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has also vowed not to keep quiet when it comes to anything to do with Bob (Mugabe) the dead need to be respected.

“Some Rhodesian ex servicemen and mischief makers are behind this nonsense.

“When it comes to Bob, we won’t keep quite.

“We want the country to move forward and let’s respect the dead.

“He refused to be buried there and that’s it!”

Apparently, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has lashed at the summoning of former first lady by Chief Zvimba saying it is uncultured.

He twitted:

“In Zezuru culture, Grace Mugabe is a daughter-in-law who can’t be called to answer for issues to do with the Mugabe’s clan by a traditional leader!

“A Chief cannot tell a family where to bury their loved one outside his Zvimba jurisdiction, more so heroes acre.

“BOGUS ruling!!!!!”

-Zwnews