Embattled Chief Justice Luke Malaba, made a surprise move by turning up for work today.

Malaba had his tenure extension barred by the High Court, on account of having reached retirement age of 70 on 15 May 2021.

However, Malaba reported for duty today saying he is still the country’s Chief Justice after a Supreme Court Appeal.

Meanwhile, recently commenting on the appeal, MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora said the effect of an appeal is that it freezes any ruling made by the lower court pending hearing.

