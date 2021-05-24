President ED Mnangagwa will today unveil the Mbuya Nehanda statue, which has been erected in Harare’s CBD, at the intersection of Samora Machel and Julius Nyerere streets.

The unveiling of the statue coincides with Africa Day celebrations. Mbuya Nehanda was an influential spirit medium who led Zimbabwe’s resistance to colonialism in the First Chimurenga. She is famous for her words, “My bones shall rise.”

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Zimbabwe Local Govt Minister, Honourable July Moyo is advised invited guests to the unveiling of the Mbuya Nehanda Statue that they should be seated by 8:30 am.