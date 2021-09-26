Zanu PF Shadow MP for Kwekwe Central Kandros Mugabe has said the holding of primary elections in the constituency was the panaecia to end the divisions bedeviling the ruling party in the Midlands town.

Mugabe told journalists on the sidelines of the aborted Zanu PF interdistrict meeting at the party’s district headquarters last week that the divisions rocking the party in Kwekwe would only come to an end if the party expeditiously holds primary elections piting himself and his archrival Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube.

Dhala is the nephew of state security minister, Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube.

“We cannot continue like this,” Mugabe told local journalists.

“The only way we can achieve unity in the party is through the holding of primary elections to end this deadlock which has divided our party. I am prepared to face Dhala and win this election” he said.

“As long as the people continue to remain divided between the two of us, it will be very difficult for the Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) to unite the party and achieve the projected Five Million votes for our President and First Secretary, Comrade Mnangagwa. We have to mkve foward as a party and prepare for 2023 in a healthy state”.

Last year, an attempt to come up with the sole candidate to represent the party in anticipated byelections hit a brickwall after supporters aligned to Dhala reportedly turned violent and started attacking the presiding officers who they accused of siding with Mugabe.

The elections ended up being aborted but no action was taken by the party to reprimand the culprits accused of being responsible for the abandonment of the intraparty polls.

The Kwekwe Central seat fell vacant following the passing on of National Patriotic Front legislator Masango Matambanadzo last year.

Kwekwe is also home to President Mnangagwa whose official residence is based in the predominantly agrarian Sherwood area.

Zwnews