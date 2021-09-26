A brutal fight broke out recently in Beatrice after two men and their colleagues fought for the same woman they had come to pay lobola for.

A local Beatrice pastor, Marvin Rwatirinda, has since confirmed the incident and is now demanding 10% of the bride price.

“We called this year (2021); ‘The Year of Instant Results’ and Grace Musonza (who is at the centre of the controversy) prayed to get married,” said Rwatirinda of Higher Faith Ministries.

Musonza (27) then fell in love with one George Mbirimi, but she was unhappy that her lover continued giving empty promises on when he would pay lobola for her.

The woman later fell in love with another man, Martin Marisa, who is a businessman in the area.

Three months later, Marisa visited his new in-laws to pay lobola for Musonza.

However, Mbirimi pitched up on the same day after getting wind of the lobola ceremony in a plot to spoil the broth.

Mbirimi and his colleagues brought with them US$620 as bride price while Marisa had with him US$5 500.

The arrival of the two suitors and their colleagues resulted in a fierce fight before Mbirimi and his team fled from the Musonza homestead with their cash after defeat.

The lobola ceremony proceeded after the fight with Marisa’s new father-in-law bragging he was going to buy a vehicle from the lobola money.

However, Rwatirinda, the pastor, is also demanding his 10% share of the bribe price as through his prayers, Musonza was able to find a boyfriend and got married as she wished.

new zimbabwe