Reports from Gokwe Nembudziya suggest that area Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena had to seek refugee at a local police station as villagers bay for his blood.
Wadyajena who owns a yellow Lamborghini, a top drawer vehicle which recently made waves in the country is believed to have had been chased by villagers on allegations that he rigged local ZANU-PF elections.
Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono without mentioning Wadyajena by name posted.
Mr Yellow Lamborghini had to run for his dear life yesterday in Gokwe-Nembudziya after the villagers came after him.
He ran into a local police station where the villagers camped outside accusing him of rigging local ZANU-PF elections. Rigging is in their DNA these comrades!
Wadyajena made headlines recently when pictures circulated online showing a yellow limbogini being offloaded from a KLM cargo flight from Europe and being loaded onto a trailer at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
It was reportedly acquired to the tune of US$210,000.
Multiple reports claim the young MP, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, did not pay duty for the vehicle after negotiating a rebate with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).
Zwnews