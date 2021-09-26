Reports from Gokwe Nembudziya suggest that area Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena had to seek refugee at a local police station as villagers bay for his blood.

Wadyajena who owns a yellow Lamborghini, a top drawer vehicle which recently made waves in the country is believed to have had been chased by villagers on allegations that he rigged local ZANU-PF elections.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono without mentioning Wadyajena by name posted.

Mr Yellow Lamborghini had to run for his dear life yesterday in Gokwe-Nembudziya after the villagers came after him.

He ran into a local police station where the villagers camped outside accusing him of rigging local ZANU-PF elections. Rigging is in their DNA these comrades!

Wadyajena made headlines recently when pictures circulated online showing a yellow limbogini being offloaded from a KLM cargo flight from Europe and being loaded onto a trailer at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. It was reportedly acquired to the tune of US$210,000.