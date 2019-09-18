“Mugabe was now renting a house in Singapore, ED gvt did not want him in Zim”

The late former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao has said his uncle was offered a place of refugee by various Presidents after the November 2017 coup.

Writing on his website Zhuwao said,

“During the November 2017 coup some friendly heads of states had offered President Mugabe refuge but he declined the offers saying he wanted to die in Zimbabwe.”

Speaking at an EFF organised memorial service recently Zhuwao also claimed that Mugabe had lived in a rented house in Singapore and was only admitted to hospital five days before his death because he did not feel welcome in Zimbabwe under the current Zanu-PF leadership.