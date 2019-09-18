ED supporter bashed for wearing Mnangagwa t-shirt at Mugabe funeral

Clashes over T-shirts continued at former President Robert Mugabe’s rural home with a fight breaking out in the morning when a youth wearing Zanu PF regalia with Mnangagwa’s face was beaten before being ejected.

Party regalia with Mugabe’s face was the only clothing safe to wear.

Tempers flared leading to a stand-off that was eventually quelled by Zanu PF central committee member, Shiella Mabasa popularly known as Yondo Sister.

She told resistive mourners that Mnangagwa T-shirts were not meant to undermine or spite Mugabe.

“This party regalia was left over during the campaign period and we felt it was important to give our members as we mourn a departed hero of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe, it has nothing to do with politics,” Mabasa said.