“Mugabe used to travel with a bag of cash..he feared a coup”

The late Robert Mugabe used to travel with lots of money which he would use just in case he was removed from power whilst he was abroad.

This was revealed by The Economist, an English-language weekly UK magazine-format newspaper. The publication was listing ways through which African leaders are externalising and or are abusing public funds.

The publication observes that some leaders keep an emergency stash close to hand and this is the category under which Mugabe fell.

The Economist said:

The late Robert Mugabe, who misruled Zimbabwe for three decades, always travelled with a suitcase of “coup money”, in case he was ousted while abroad. Cash piles must be looked after, mind.

Mugabe was however removed from power by his lieutenants in 2017 whilst he was at his residence, The Blue Roof Mansion in Harare.