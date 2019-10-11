Killer soldiers to be prosecuted next year: Gen SB Moyo

The Zimbabwe government has announced that the murderous soldiers who shot civilians in cold blood during the August 1 protests will finally face justice.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army shot and killed 6 civilians on August 1, 2018, after they used live bullets on unarmed civilians to quell a demonstration which had turned violent.

More than a year after the incident, no one has been prosecuted for the crimes. However, when Minister of Foreign Affairs and IIn international Trade, retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Busi Moyo was questioned on the matter, he said that the killer soldiers are going to face prosecution in 2020.

In an interview with Australian publication, The Spectator, the retired general said,

“Zimbabwe has rapidly begun the task of implementing the commission’s key recommendations — that include reforming legislation on law and order, freedom and the liberalisation of the media and electoral reforms — and we can expect prosecutions of those responsible to begin next year, after the police and prosecution services have completed their post-inquiry investigations,”

However, Moyo did not go into specifics on why the matter had not been dealt with timeously.

In the past the government has faced massive criticism for saying one thing while doing the exact opposite.