Mubobobo At Work…63 Women’s Pan_ties Discovered In Graveyard

In a macabre real-life drama, 63 pairs of women’s pan_ties were discovered in a graveyard in Nzvimbo Village, Chiweshe.

According to the Newsday perplexed women from the village thronged to identify their missing pan_ties before the traditional leaders summoned prophets, madzibaba and traditional healers to identify the suspect behind the mischief which is suspected to be a case of mubobobo.

Chief Makope confirmed the bizarre development to Newsday telling the publication,

Yes, it is true the mysterious incident happened in my area and prophets were called to identify the culprit. So far, I hear Handerson Chiwondo (70) is suspected to have done this act. He will appear in my court soon.

Head for Nzvimbo Village, Doubt Chiwawa told Newsday,