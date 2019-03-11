MSU female student robbed at gunpoint inside Taxi Kombi

A third year Midlands State University student on attachment doing Media and Society Studies fell victim of daylight armed robberies after losing a laptop, cellphone, camera and hard cash at gunpoint while aboard a Mushikashika on her way home from work.

The female student only identified as Vimbai doing her work related learning at Kadoma City Council was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the vehicle which had about five people including two women who advised her to surrender her valuables as she risked being killed.

Reports are that the student was robbed in Kadoma along Harare-Bulawayo highway after boarding an illegal taxi from the city centre to Rimuka with the driver said to have suddenly changed route indicating intentions to refill fuel at Total Service station before speeding away only to rob and drop the victim a few kilometres away from the filling station.

A message is also making rounds on social media in which Kadoma director of Finance Mrs Faustina Zhou confirmed the robbery of Vimbai.

“One of our students on attachment boarded a Mshikashika and was robbed of her laptop, camera and phone when the driver indicated intentions to fuel at Total and sped off along Bulawayo Road. There were two women with Shangaan bags and 2 or 3 men in the car.

“They produced a gun and a knife. The women urged her to surrender her valuables to save her life. She was dropped after the baobab tree. 2 weeks ago another school boy was robbed of his phone and dropped by the railway line along Chegutu road,” she said.

The value of the stolen goods is estimated to be about RTGS $2 000.

zwnews